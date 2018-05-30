 PHOTOS: About 20 Vehicles Crash in Foggy Mountain Pass - NBC Southern California
PHOTOS: About 20 Vehicles Crash in Foggy Mountain Pass

By Jonathan Lloyd

2 hours ago

About 20 vehicles were involved in a series of crashes Wednesday May 30, 2018 in the Cajon Pass northeast of Los Angeles. At least 17 people were injured.

The pass between the San Bernardino and San Gabriel mountains, which rises to an elevation of nearly 3,800 feet, was socked in under fog. Scroll down to view images.
