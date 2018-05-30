At Least 17 Injured in Cajon Pass Crash - NBC Southern California
At Least 17 Injured in Cajon Pass Crash

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

    San Bernardino County Fire Department
    Several vehicles were involved in a crash Wednesday May 30, 2018 on the 15 Freeway in the Cajon Pass.

    At least 17 people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday in the Cajon Pass northeast of Los Angeles.

    Two victims required immediate medical help, 15 others were considered to have minor injuries, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

    The crash involving about 20 vehicles was on the southbound 15 Freeway during a day of drizzle and heavy fog in the pass between Southern California's San Bernardino and San Gabriel mountains. The freeway was closed at Ranchero Road in the Hesperia area. 

    Ten fire engines and 14 ambulances responded to the crash. It was not immediately clear when the road will reopen.

