Rain Causes 19-Car Wreck in Cajon Pass, Full Closure of Southbound 15

About 35 people had minor injuries.

By Heather Navarro

Published 14 minutes ago

    The southbound side of the 15 Freeway in the Cajon Pass area was shut down after rain and poor visibility caused a 19-vehicle wreck Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019.

    The southbound side of the 15 Freeway in the Cajon Pass area was shut down after rain and poor visibility caused a 19-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning, authorities said.

    The southbound 15 was set to be closed for an unknown amount of time to clear the vehicles off the road at 10 a.m. in the Oak Hills area, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said.

    Most of those who were hurt had minor to moderate injuries, and did not wish to go to the hospital.

    Authorities said to expect delays as the remove cars via Ranchero Avenue in Hesperia.

