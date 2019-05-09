Cal State Long Beach Receives 'Stop the Bleed' Kits to Use in Case of Emergency

Cal State University leaders are freezing enrollment at campuses to deal with massive state budget cuts.

As school shootings continue to happen across the country, campuses and medical centers are taking steps to be prepared in the event of a potential emergency.

St. Mary Medical Center is donating "Stop the Bleed" kits to California State University, Long Beach, and nurses will train and instruct staff how to successfully use the emergency equipment provided.

"Stop the Bleed" kits or "emergency survival kits" contain tourniquetes, gloves, gauze and bandages. They will be distributed and installed across campus at nearly 40 locations.

Cal State Long Beach's President Jane Close Conoley, representatives from Dignity Health and the Long Beach Fire Department will demonstrate how to use the kits at the Student Recreation & Wellness Center on campus Thursday.

On Wednesday, a graffiti containing a threatening message was found at a restroom on campus. The threat was deemed "not credible."