Cal State San Bernardino on Lockdown Following Non-Injury Shooting - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA

By Whitney Irick

Published 4 hours ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

    Alex Vasquez/KNBC-TV
    Police were investigating a non-injury shooting on the Cal State San Bernardino campus on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.

    The Cal State San Bernardino campus was placed on lockdown Wednesday evening following a non-injury shooting, police said.

    Gunshots were reported around 6 p.m. near the Visual Arts Building and Parking Structure West, according to the university's Twitter page. 

    Although police did not believe there was an active shooter, students were asked to shelter in place. 

    "Don't try to leave campus," the university tweeted

    Police said that a shooting occurred, but no one was struck. 

    All Wednesday night classes at the campus have been canceled.  

