Man Killed on Campus at Cal State Fullerton on First Day of School

By Heather Navarro

Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    A man was reportedly attacked and killed on campus at California State University Fullerton Monday morning, the first day of the fall semester 2019, police and a school bulletin confirmed.

    The Fullerton Police Department asked the public to avoid the 600 block of Langsdorf Drive after an assault with a deadly weapon occurred around 8:30 a.m.

    It wasn't immediately clear if the victim was a student or faculty member. 

    Cal State Fullerton police were assisting Fullerton police in the investigation.

    A note from CSUF emergency services said the attack occurred in the parking lot south of the College Park building.

    The assailant was described as wearing black pants and a black shirt, with black hair.

    He was last seen in the area near Marriott hotel, located at 2701 Nutwood Ave.

    A news photographer reported the attack was a stabbing, but it had not yet been confirmed by Fullerton police. 

    Anyone who spots the man is asked to not confront him, and call police at 714-738-8600, and press 0. In the event of an emergency, call 911.

