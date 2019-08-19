Man Killed on Campus at Cal State Fullerton on First Day of School

A man was reportedly attacked and killed on campus at California State University Fullerton Monday morning, the first day of the fall semester 2019, police and a school bulletin confirmed.

The attacker was described as wearing all black with black hair.

The Fullerton Police Department asked the public to avoid the 600 block of Langsdorf Drive after an assault with a deadly weapon occurred around 8:30 a.m.

It wasn't immediately clear if the victim was a student or faculty member.

Cal State Fullerton police were assisting Fullerton police in the investigation.

A note from CSUF emergency services said the attack occurred in the parking lot south of the College Park building.

He was last seen in the area near Marriott hotel, located at 2701 Nutwood Ave.

A news photographer reported the attack was a stabbing, but it had not yet been confirmed by Fullerton police.

Anyone who spots the man is asked to not confront him, and call police at 714-738-8600, and press 0. In the event of an emergency, call 911.