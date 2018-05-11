IMAGES: Celebrating the California Brown Pelican in Photos

Bird LA Day, scheduled for Sunday May 13, 2018, celebrates the birds you'll find in Southern California. We're featuring one of our favorites, the iconic California brown pelican. Once listed as federally endangered, its comeback is a conservation success story.Most of the time, you'll see these highly recognizable birds over shallow waters and in sheltered bays along the coast. Groups often can be seen flying low over the water -- their throat pouches can store two gallons of water -- when they're feeding, diving head-first to catch their prey.Classified as federally endangered in 1970, the brown pelican was de-listed in 2009. Channel Islands National Park on West Anacapa and Santa Barbara islands off the coast of California are home to the brown pelicans' only breeding colonies in the western United States, making the bird a true SoCal local.

You can find Bird LA Day events by clicking here.

http://birdladay.org/bird-la-day-events/