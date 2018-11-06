California Campaign Spending Topped $1 Billion

A cable car rolls past a polling station on Hyde Street as voters cast their ballots in San Francisco, California, on Nov. 6, 2018.

Spending for California's 2018 election cycle, which included congressional midterms, a gubernatorial race and several statewide initiatives, topped $1 billion, NBC News reported.

Campaign data publication California Target Book estimates that figure to include over $287 million on congressional candidates, plus $20 million alone on a U.S. Senate race between two Democrats. For top statewide offices, including governor, spending exceeded $222 million. Spending for state legislative seats surpassed $156 million.

There was more than $366 million spent on statewide initiatives, which included a proposal to allow cities to expand rent control and another that would repeal a 12 cents per-gallon gas tax.