No divine intervention was needed when a van carrying the Sisters of Santa Teresita broke down Thursday on a Southern California freeway. Some help was the California Highway Patrol was all they needed to get back on the road.
CHP Officer Warren was first on the scene to help out the sisters from Duarte when their nearly two-decade old Dodger Caravan broke down in traffic lanes on the 605 Freeway. He was wearing a beatific smile when he snapped a selfie with the sisters after escorting them to safety. The photos posted on Twitter included the caption, "Can anybody help a sister out?"
The agency also noted the sisters need help in finding a more reliable paratransit minivan. Click here to donate.