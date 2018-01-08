Winter Weather Driving Checklist - NBC Southern California
Winter Weather Driving Checklist

Published 2 hours ago

    The California Highway Patrol offers the following advice when the weather turns wet and snowy.

    Rain

    • The first 10 minutes after the rain begins can be the most dangerous because the rain mixes with oil from motor vehicles and oil from new asphalt resulting in a slippery roadway.
    • If you start to hydroplane, ease off the accelerator and steer straight until you gain control.
    • Drive with headlights on.
    • Apply brakes more slowly.
    • Leave extra distance between your vehicle and the one ahead of you.

    Fog

    • Drive with lights on low beam.
    • Watch for CHP pace vehicles to guide you through fog.
    • Avoid crossing traffic lanes.
    • Do not stop on highways except in emergencies.
    • Move away from stalled or disabled vehicle.

    Snow

    • Carry chains in snow conditions, even if vehicle has four-wheel drive.
    • Observe speed limit in chain control areas.
    • Check owner's manual for operating tips on your vehicle's braking system.
    • Watch for paddle-shaped markers. They show the edge of the road.
    • Studded pneumatic tires may only be used between Nov. 1 and April 31 unless studs are retracted.
    • Stay with your vehicle if it breaks down.

    Winter Weather Checklist

    • Tires with plenty of tread
    • Windshield wipers in good condition
    • Washer full of fluid.
    • Gas tank full
    • Defroster working
    • Muffler and exhaust in good condition
    • Antifreeze in radiator

    What to Carry

    • Tire chains and tighteners
    • Flashlight and batteries
    • Flares
    • Small shovel
    • Windshield scraper
    • Warm, waterproof clothing
    • Blankets, snacks, and drinking water

