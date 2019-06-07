Studio City Woman Fights to Protect Other Patients After Pain and Frustration - NBC Southern California
Studio City Woman Fights to Protect Other Patients After Pain and Frustration

By Staff Report

Published 22 minutes ago

    Some women with a particular genetic mutation are turning to mastectomy as a way to protect them from cancer. But a Studio City woman's journey left her with permanent pain.

    She says her doctor used an experimental product for her breast reconstruction without telling her. A frustrating process followed, including multiple procedures to correct the problem and a complaint to the Medical Board of California.

    Editor's Note: Check back later for a video detailing her story, and to learn how she's fighting for changes to protect other patients. 

