An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during a operational test May 1, 2019, at Vandenberg Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aubree Milks)

A test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is scheduled for early Thursday at Vandenberg Air Force Base on the Santa Barbara County coast.

Depending on weather conditions, the launch might be visible in the early morning sky from around Southern California. Unfortunately, cloudy skies are expected over a widespread part of the region with patchy fog at the launch site.

The launch window is from 12:39 a.m. to 6:39 a.m.

The air base about 150 miles northwest of Los Angeles conducted a similar test launch last week.