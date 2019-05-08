An Unarmed Missile is Set for Launch From the California Coast, But Clouds Might Spoil the View - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

An Unarmed Missile is Set for Launch From the California Coast, But Clouds Might Spoil the View

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is scheduled for a test launch early Thursday from Vandenberg Air Force Base

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    An Unarmed Missile is Set for Launch From the California Coast, But Clouds Might Spoil the View
    U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aubree Milks
    An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during a operational test May 1, 2019, at Vandenberg Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aubree Milks)

    A test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is scheduled for early Thursday at Vandenberg Air Force Base on the Santa Barbara County coast.

    Depending on weather conditions, the launch might be visible in the early morning sky from around Southern California. Unfortunately, cloudy skies are expected over a widespread part of the region with patchy fog at the launch site. 

    The launch window is from 12:39 a.m. to 6:39 a.m.

    The air base about 150 miles northwest of Los Angeles conducted a similar test launch last week. 

    PHOTOS: SpaceX Falcon 9 Lights Up SoCal Sky

    [NATL-LA] PHOTOS: SpaceX Falcon 9 Lights Up SoCal Sky

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices