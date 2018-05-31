What to Know Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. As long as you're in line before 8 p.m., you can still vote

In the race for governor, the top two finishers Tuesday will move on to the general election in November

Five statewide propositions will be on the ballot

California voters will cast ballots for statewide offices, including the race for governor, and other contests Tuesday in the primary election.

Below, you'll find election day resources, including links to county elections offices and helpful tools to find your polling place.

Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Find Your Polling Place

Click on the link to your county elections office below to find your polling place.

Early Voting and Vote-by-Mail Ballot Drop-0ff Locations

Registered voters can visit a county elections office to receive a vote-by-mail ballot. The ballots are available through Election Day. Click here to find your county office.

Register to Vote

The voter registration deadline in California is 15 days before Election Day. The deadline for the June 5 election has passed, but you can still register for the next election or "conditionally" register at a county elections office or vote center.

What If I Just Moved?

Registered voters who moved to a new address after May 21 and did not re-register can vote at their former polling place or "conditionally" register and vote at your county elections officer or vote center.

What If My Name Isn't on the Official Polling Place List?

Voters who believe they're registered, but arrive at a polling place only to find they're not on the official voter registration list can cast a provisional ballot. The same is true for vote-by-mail voters who did not receive a ballot or forgot to bring it to the polling place. Provisional ballots go into a special envelope, and they're counted after it's confirmed that you're registered to vote.

What to Know About California's Open Primary

California has an Open Primary, which means candidates for an office from all parties, plus "No Party Preference" candidates, run against one another in one race. The top two vote-getters, regardless of party affiliation, go on to the General Election in November.

Statewide Ballot Propositions

Voters will decide on five statewide ballot propositions. Click here for a detailed explanation of each proposition. Click here to see a list of top-10 contributors to each proposition.





Prop 68: Authorizes bonds funding parks, natural resources protection, climate adaption, water quality and supply, and flood protection

Prop 69: A legislative constitutional amendment that requires certain new transportation revenues to be used for transportation purposes.

Prop 70: A legislative constitutional amendment that requires a legislative supermajority vote approving use of cap-nad-trade reserve fund.

Prop 71: A legislative constitutional amendment that sets the effective date for ballot measures.

Prop 72: A legislative constitutional amendment that permits the legislature to exclude newly constructed rain-capture systems from property tax reassessment requirement.



