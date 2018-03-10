California’s First LOVE Sculpture Unveiled in Rosemead

Andrew and Peggy Cherng of the Panda Restaurant Group pose with Rosemead's newest landmark, a Robert Indiana LOVE sculpture, on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018.

Get your smartphones ready, SoCal!

Andrew and Peggy Cherng, the founders of the Panda Restaurant Group, unveiled California's first LOVE sculpture last month.

The city's newest landmark can be found at the entrance of the Panda Restaurant Group Support Center.

The iconic LOVE sculpture, designed by Robert Indiana, was installed atop an infinity reflection fountain.

The red block letters "L" and a slanted "O" sit atop "V" and "E," spelling LOVE.

It's open to the public, with special parking spots reserved for visitors.



The sculpture was privately donated by the Cherng family as a gift to their company and the community.

The Cherngs say the sculpture is meant to serve as a daily reminder for the community to choose love, especially during today's cultural climate. The sculpture is also intended to reflect the mission of Panda Restaurant Group to inspire better lives.

"In order for us to do this, we have to be the best versions of ourselves and we get to this by embracing love," they said in a news release.

Versions of the LOVE sculpture can be found in many different places around the world.

There is a version of the LOVE sculpture symbol painted on a tennis court at a former Nike missile site in San Francisco. The sculpture in Rosemead is the first physical sculpture in California.

The state is expected to receive another LOVE sculpture in Manhattan Beach.