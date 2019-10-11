Map: See Where the Saddleridge Fire is Burning - NBC Southern California
Map: See Where the Saddleridge Fire is Burning

Use the map below to see the location of the Saddleridge Fire is burning and where previous wildfires were located in the same area north of LA

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

The Saddleridge Fire started near the 210 Freeway Friday Oct. 11, 2019 in the Sylmar area north of Los Angeles. Strong winds pushed the fire west through rugged terrain toward the communities of Porter Ranch and Granada Hills, forcing evacuations and damaging homes.

The map above shows where the fire is burning and provides a look at how it compares with the November 2008 Sayre Fire, also known as the Sylmar Fire, and the October 2008 Sesnon Fire.

The Sayre Fire destroyed nearly 500 residences in and burned more than 11,000 acres in roughly the same area. The Sesnon Fire burned north of Porter Ranch and burned into Ventura County. 

The map shows the fires' permeters.

