California Senator, Kevin de León was joined by families, community leaders and elected officials Friday at UCLA Labor Center in Los Angeles to celebrate the bill's victory.
State Senator De León first introduced SB 54 in December 2016 -- proposing for California to become a "sanctuary state."
SB 54 aims to prohibit state and local law enforcement from holding illegal immigrants in federal custody, unless they've been convicted of a list of 31 crimes in the last 15 years, or are a registered sex offender. Read more about SB 54 here