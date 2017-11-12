NBC4's Conan Nolan talks with Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, about the new Republican tax plan and its impact on California. Conway also talks about what the recent strong Democratic Party showing in Virginia means for Republican House of Representative members in Orange County and Santa Clarita. (Published 27 minutes ago)

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, says Californians should blame state Democrats if they end up paying more in federal taxes due to the elimination of the write off on state and local taxes.

"You know what goes on in your legislature," Conway said. "All those state-wide offices, the entire legislature is controlled by one party and they tend to raise taxes. I'm with the Californians who believe they are taxed too much."

Conway’s comments were broadcast Sunday on NBC 4 Los Angeles.

The White House argued that even without the deduction, middle income residents will benefit from the tax reform proposal due to what the administration believes will be increased economic growth from a corporate tax cut as well as in other deductions that will remain.

NewsConference: Kellyanne Conway Defends GOP Tax Plan (Part II)

NBC4's Conan Nolan talks with Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, about the new Republican tax plan and its impact on California. Conway also talks about what the recent strong Democratic Party showing in Virginia means for Republican House of Representative members in Orange County and Santa Clarita. (Part 2 of 2) (Published 27 minutes ago)

"We’re not saying Californians can't get all the deductions and credits everybody else does that survives," Conway said on the NewsConference program. "They have to take the rest of their case to Sacramento and their local jurisdictions."

Democrats are targeting seven California Republican House members who represent districts that went for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. Among them are five from southern California including Dana Rohrabacher (R-Huntington Beach) and Darrell Issa (R-Vista). Conway said their best political move is to embrace the Republican tax plan.

"They can say to their constituents … when I had the opportunity to reduce their burden, stand up for small businesses … it's why we have consumer confidence at a 17 year high … the unemployment rate is at a 17 year low, they are going to be able to say that."

Issa has recently said he does not support the House tax reform plan as it is currently written.

Christina Bellantoni, the Assistant Managing Editor for Politics at the Los Angeles Times, believes the prospects for targeted GOP incumbents may be bleak enough that some may simply retire.

"There’s also a deep frustration with what Congress is not getting done in general," Bellantoni said on the program. "I mean there's a lot for these members to think about when they may not make it to the top levels of power, wouldn't it just be easier than facing voters again or having to deal with all the fundraising, to just retire and go work at a University or whatever."

For her part, Conway argued that California GOP House members will ultimately be responsible for their own fate next year.

"I think campaigns matter and candidates matter," she said. "All these candidates have to run their own races, they have to stand on their own record, they have to connect with their constituents."