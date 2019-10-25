Tick Fire: What to Know About Evacuations, Road and School Closures, Shelters

Tens of thousands of residents north of Los Angeles were under evacuation orders as the Tick and Old fires burned in hot, dry and windy conditions.

The fire has burned homes and forced road closures in the Santa Clarita area. It was only 5-percent contained after scorching at least 3,950 acres, damaging an unknown number of homes and threatening at least 10,000 more.

Evacuations

All of Sand Canyon from the 14 Freeway to Placerita is under evacuation.

Fair Oaks area is under voluntary evacuation.

Major Road Closures

The 14 Freeway is closed in both directions: Northbound lanes are closed at Golden Valley, soundbound from Escondido Canyon.

Evacuation Centers

College of the Canyons in Valencia at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road.

Large and small animals were being handled at the Castaic Animal Care Center at 31044 N. Charlie Canyon Road

School Closures

The Los Angeles Unified School District announced campuses in the San Fernando Valley would be closed Friday due to air quality and safety concerns.

Community Elementary, Roscomare Road Elementary, Topanga Elementary Charter, Valley View Elementary, Wonderland Avenue Elementary and Elementary Day School will also be closed. All athletic activities at the affected schools will be canceled or postponed, according to the LAUSD.

A total of 15 schools run by the Archdiocese of Los Angeles in the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys canceled classes scheduled for Friday.