Photos: $900K Worth of Merchandise Recovered in a Well-Know Gift Card Scam - NBC Southern California
By Jonathan Lloyd

9 minutes ago

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago
Two women were arrested in an investigation that began after someone impersonating an IRS employee threatened a man with arrest unless he bought $2,200 worth of Target gift cards.

The call led to the arrests of two women, suspected of participating in a well-known scam and the recovery of about $900,000 worth of stolen merchandise, including electronics purchased with gift cards supplied by the victims.

Investigators say the suspects were well organized, preying on victims’ fear of arrest.

Here's a look at what police found when they served search warrants in the investigation.
