Second Victim Identified in Mobile Home Park Fire Started by Burning Load of Trash

A trash truck is believed to be the cause of a destructive fire that ripped through a mobile home community, killing one and leaving two unaccounted for Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. These images show the moments before the driver dumped a fiery load from the truck into dry brush, which likely started the blaze. (Published Friday, Oct. 11, 2019)

A 61-year-old woman was identified Tuesday as one of two people killed when a trash truck fire spread to brush and then swept through a Riverside County mobile home park.

Hannah Labelle, of Calimesa, died in the Sandalwood Fire at Villa Calimesa Mobile Home Park, according to the coroner's office. She was found at her residence on Oct. 11, a day after a brush fire sparked by a trash truck near the 10 Freeway.

The Sandalwood Fire destroyed nearly 80 mobile homes and burned more than 1,000 acres before it was contained in mid-October. Flames from the burning trash ignited dry grass and quickly spread into the residential area, firefighters said.

Another victim was identified as 89-year-old Lois Arvikson, whose remains also were found in the mobile home park.

Residents Sift Through Rubble of Calimesa Fire