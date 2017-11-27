Cancer Survivor Clings to Life After Hit-and-Run Accident

Heidie Parker, 28, is fighting for her life after being hit by a hit-and-run driver in Hemet.

A cancer survivor is once again fighting for her life after being critically injured by a hit-and-run driver in Hemet.

The accident happened on West Florida Avenue on Nov. 18, when 28-year-old Heidie Parker was stuck while she tried to cross the street at night. Parker was left lying on the roadway, suffering head trauma from the impact.

"Every morning I wake up and I don't know if I have Heidie," her mother, Lisa Bennett, said. "Every day I see her at the hospital I don't know if I have her when I get there. I just don't know if she's going to be alive or dead."

Parker survived leukemia as a child, but now she is once again facing an uncertain future after being hit as she walked with a group of people.

"I almost lost her once to cancer and she beat it," Bennett said. "And she's beat medically everything that's come across her and this is just the worst anything that I can imagine."

Parker, who is from Bellflower, was in Hemet to visit her younger sister, Marilyn, who is deaf. As children, Marilyn donated bone marrow to save her older sister's life when she was battling leukemia.

Family members are hoping Parker can make a full recovery so she can fulfill her dream of becoming a sign language interpreter. They're also hoping the driver comes forward and faces justice.

"You just had no concerns on her wellbeing and just took off like she was just trash on the street," Bennett said, sending a message to the driver.

Witnesses describe the car as a tan-colored four-door sedan. It should have extensive front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hemet Police Department.