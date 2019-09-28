Cancer Survivors Go Off-Road to Raise Awareness

A group of off-road racing cancer survivors will raise awareness on breast cancer at a local event.

Rapid Access Cancer Expense Aid (Raceaid) is an all-women's nonprofit cancer survivor group that financially assists off-road racers while they are undergoing cancer treatment. The group will be at the 2019 Lucas Oil Off-Road Expo, which will take place at the Pomona Valley Fairgrounds Saturday and Sunday, to promote breast cancer awareness.

According to a press release, the group helps racers who need immediate financial assistance in paying for their bills or childcare.

The group’s pink race cars will be on display at their booth. Attendees will be able to buy pink ribbons, write the name of a loved one who has passed away due to cancer or of a survivor, and place a ribbon on a race car.

Raceaid will also display a race car driven by a member of the group, Amanda Billings, who died Sept. 9 from breast cancer. Billings’ husband will assist the group in educating women about breast cancer.

The event will feature off-road ride alongs, racing demos, celebrity appearances, live music, industry media events and product giveaways, according to the Off-Road Expo website. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.