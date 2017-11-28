Lovers and admirers of the iconic Candy Cane Lane in Woodland Hills may not see the homes decked out with holiday decorations after some residents grew tired of the litter and noise visitors bring.

Families from near and far cruise through the streets of several Woodland Hills neighborhoods to take a look at the elaborate Christmas decorations and light displays, but some homeowners are threatened to “go dark” to retaliate against what they call disrespectful behavior from some visitors.

Some homeowners said they feel that visitors have treated their neighborhoods like an amusement park where they expect others to clean up after them. Despite a few residents feeling fed up with the holiday tradition, many neighbors support the yuletide cheer and plan on continuing to show off the cheerful décor.