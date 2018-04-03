'Canelo' Alvares vs Gennady Golovkin Called Off

Boxer Canelo Alvarez (L) and WBC, WBA and IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin face off during their official weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 15, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Golovkin will defend his titles against Alvarez at T-Mobile Arena on September 16 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The long-anticipated rematch between Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Gennady Gennadyevich Golovkin has officially been called off.

The fight cancellation was announced at a Tuesday afternoon press conference in Los Angeles and follows a March drug test failure by Alvarez, who tested positive for trace amounts of clenbuterol.

Alvarez blamed the failure on tainted meat and reiterated his defense Tuesday as he sat in front of reporters surrounded by Golden Boy Promotions officials.

In a written statement delivered through a Golden Boy spokesman, Alvarez said, "I have always been a fighter with integrity, but I feel calm and I am proud of the career that I have, a career in which I've never taken anything illegal and I've never done anything to disappoint or disrespect the sport of boxing, nor will I ever do so."

"From here on out, I will take increased precautions with future fights and I will ensure that this never happens again," the statement continued.

Golden Boy Promotions Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya defended the Mexican boxer and his character, noting that he has "never tested positive in more than 90" in and out of competition tests. "I can assure you that both inside and outside the ring, 'Canelo' has always displayed a professionalism and commitment that is too often absent in this sport," De La Hoya said.

Refresh this page for updates.