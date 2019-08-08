Driver Killed When Rented Hyundai Slams Into Altadena Flower Shop - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Driver Killed When Rented Hyundai Slams Into Altadena Flower Shop

By Mekahlo Medina and Jonathan Lloyd

Published 6 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    From Abandoned to Adopted
    NBCLA
    A driver was killed after crashing into a flower shop early Thursday Aug. 8, 2019 in Altadena.

    A driver was killed early Thursday when his rental car struck a median and soared into an Arcadia flower shop. 

    The rented red Hyundai sedan ended up on its side, partially inside the shop on Las Tunas Drive. The driver, the lone occupant in the car, died at the scene.

    No other injuries were reported.

    "It's a fatality, so you feel bad for the family," said Sgt. Ernest Lopez. "I'm just glad there were no pedestrians out. This would have been a lot worse if it was during the day."

    Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available.

    Refresh this page for updates.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices