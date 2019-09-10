Car Thief Crashes a Maserati Into Anaheim Home

A driver crashed a stolen Maserati into an Anaheim home, leaving a large crack in a wall Sunday Sept. 10, 2019.

A car thief in a stolen Maserati was arrested after the car clipped a SUV and crashed into an apartment late Monday in Anaheim.

The black sedan jumped a curb and slammed into bushes before striking the residence in the 1400 block of North Acadia Street, leaving a large crack in a bedroom wall. Two children were sleeping in the room at the time.

No one inside the home was injured. The SUV driver was treated for minor injuries at a hospital.

Family members were staying with relatives due to the damage that left the apartment uninhabitable.

Details about where and when the car was stolen were not immediately available.