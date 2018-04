A car crash in South Los Angeles on Saturday left two vehicles engulfed inflames, three people pronounced dead on the scene and three others transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Of the three pronounced dead on the scene, two are believed to be minors, including one baby. In addition, one of the three patients transported is believed to be a child.

The accident occurred on W. 76th street, near Hoover Street.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.