Car-Free CicLAvia To Host First West Hollywood Event On Sunday

Taking a tour of some of Hollywood's icons doesn't have to be done by automobile on Sunday.

CicLAvia, a car-free event the promotes bicycling, rollerblading and walking, will take place along a new 6.5-mile route, the first visit to the city of West Hollywood and east Hollywood. This is the fourth of six events of what CicLAvia says is its busiest season yet.

The event, titled "Meet the Hollywoods," is presented by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority and features stretches of Santa Monica Boulevard, Highland Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard, which will be closed to automobiles for the event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The route runs from Hollywood Boulevard at Vermont Avenue to Highland Avenue, south on Highland to Sunset Boulevard and ends at San Vicente Boulevard in West Hollywood.

"As CicLAvia rolls into West Hollywood, we're overjoyed to be a host city and welcome everyone for this next edition of the tradition," West Hollywood Mayor John D'Amico said.

From West Hollywood's rainbow crosswalks to the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Barnsdall Art Park, participants will have the opportunity for a CicLAvia car-free streets experience through the city of West Hollywood and Los Angeles's East Hollywood, Thai Town and Little Armenia neighborhoods for the first time, according to CicLAvia officials.

"While traveling through open streets on CicLAvia Sundays, you get a deeper understanding of communities built and social environments,'' Romel Pascual, the CicLAvia executive director, said.

"One of the many things that makes CicLAvia special is that even in some of the most famous areas in the world, like those hosting this route, you're likely to learn of a tucked-away shop and talk to people you normally wouldn't have the chance to."

Metro has four rail stations along the route: Hollywood/Highland, Hollywood/Vine, Hollywood/Western and Vermont/Sunset stations. Bikes are welcome on the Metro system, but Metro asks riders to use the designated spaces for bicycles inside the trains and to TAP at the entrance to stations.

At CicLAvia, there is no starting point or finish line.

Participants can start and end anywhere they like. CicLAvia is open to all forms of human- powered, non-motorized transport.

"In what is now a beloved Los Angeles tradition, CicLAvia promotes healthy living and connects communities throughout the city by using mobility options other than the automobile," Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell said.

Since the inaugural route in 2010, CicLAvia has visited dozens of communities and traversed over 200 miles, with more than 1.6 million people having participated. On event days near routes, businesses reported a 60% increase sales and the city reported a 50% reduction in air pollution.

Metro ridership has increased by 30% on event days.

Following "Meet the Hollywoods," a special edition of the original and annual route in honor of UCLA's 100th anniversary will take place Oct. 6 and a first-time visit to several West San Fernando Valley communities on Dec. 8 will conclude the season.