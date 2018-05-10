Powerful Impact From Collision Causes 2 Cars to Land on Expo Line Tracks - NBC Southern California
Powerful Impact From Collision Causes 2 Cars to Land on Expo Line Tracks

By Toni Guinyard

Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    KNBC-TV
    A car landed on the tracks of the Expo Line Thursday, May 10, 2018 after a collision in South Los Angeles.

    Two children were extricated from a vehicle and two adults were taken to a hospital early Thursday after two cars collided in South Los Angeles.

    Officials responded to the collision at approximately 3:30 a.m. by the intersection of Normandie Avenue and Exposition Boulevard, near the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The impact of the collision caused both vehicles to land on the Expo Line track.

    Trains on the expo line will resume normal service but bus shuttles have been canceled until further notice, according to Metro.


