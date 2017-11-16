Part of a Southern California freeway was closed Thursday Nov. 16, 2017 as authorities investigated a report of a shooter who opened fire on another car.

A driver was struck in the face by gunfire in a car-to-car shooting early Friday on a freeway in Fontana.

The reported shooting occurred early Thursday on the westbound 210 Freeway near Cherry Avenue in Fontana. At least five bullet holes could be seen on the driver's side front and rear doors of a Honda sedan.

The driver and a passenger were hospitalized. Details about their conditions were not immediately available.

No arrests were reported early Thursday. A detailed description of the shooter's vehicle was not immediately available.

The west 210 Freeway is expected to be closed until about 10 a.m.