Car Slams Through Front of Restaurant, Worker Injured

By Gene Kang

Published 2 hours ago

    A worker was sitting in Paramount restaurant when a car slammed into the restaurant, hitting him and pushing him across the restaurant on Saturday night.  

    The driver of the car said she accidentally stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brakes while trying to park.  

    Friends of the Mariscos Los Dorados restaurant worker said they were extremely worried about him because he was already struggling with health issues. 

    "I'm scared, he has diabetes and he has problems with his heart," said Edgar Losa, a friend of the victim.   

    The worker was taken to the hospital where miraculously he was treated for cuts and bruises. Restaurant managers hope he is able to return to return to work this week. 

    Authorities believe the incident was an accident.  

