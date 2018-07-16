Car Smashes Into Gym in Moreno Valley - NBC Southern California
Car Smashes Into Gym in Moreno Valley

By Rudy Chinchilla

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 45 minutes ago

    Patrons in Moreno Valley were lucky to escape tragedy after a speeding car drove through the front entrance of a gym.

    Witnesses recorded the harrowing incident at the Fitness 19 gym at 12220 Perris Blvd. The car, a white sedan, can be seen rounding surrounding cars at a parking lot before careening into the occupied gym.

    "I got here to teach a class and the whole half of the gym's missing," said Carla Rosa, an instructor at the gym.

    One person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, the CalFire/Riverside County Fire Department said, though it was unclear whether the patient was the driver or a gym patron.

    The building was red tagged as a result of the crash.

