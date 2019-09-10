CarMax is looking to hire over 850 potential employees across the nation by hosting hiring events at 17 CarMax locations on September 12 from 12-7 p.m.

This is the largest hiring effort the company will carry out. They will be interviewing for various positions such as automotive technicians, painters and detailers, and inventory associates.

The used car retailer will be holding interviews and possibly offering jobs on the spot.

The technician position will entail helping the company “increase its production of vehicles for retail to customers to support the company's continued growth.”

CarMax associates will mainly work on reconditioning vehicles and preparing them for sale.

"Our technicians have the opportunity to continuously increase their technical expertise by working on a variety of vehicle makes and models," said vice president of regional service operations, Tyrone Payton. "We have some of the best work environments in the industry: well equipped, climate-controlled facilities with state-of-the-art tools and technologies."

Interested candidates can join any of these hiring events or apply online at jobs.carmax.com.

"There is a growing deficit of automotive technicians in this country and we are taking action to be part of the solution," said Payton. "Automotive technicians have fantastic career opportunities and are part of a changing industry where they can work not only on the mechanical parts of the vehicle, but also with the technology systems that are advancing every day."