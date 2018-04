One person was detained and another sought after leading police on a pursuit that ended in the San Fernando Valley April 16, 2018. (Published 50 minutes ago)

Two men were arrested after an alleged armed carjacking and wild pursuit that ended in Reseda Monday morning.



One person was detained after the driver and passenger both jumped out of the car and ran.

The were later both detained by police.

The carjacking was first reported in Oxnard in the early morning hours.

During the chase, the driver of the white Ford truck was traveling at a high rate of speed, often through residential neighborhoods and repeatedly ran through red lights.