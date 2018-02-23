 Photos: Southern California Olympian Carlo Valdes Through the Years - NBC Southern California
Photos: Southern California Olympian Carlo Valdes Through the Years

5 hours ago

Southern California Olympian Carlo Valdes has worn many hats and helmets through the years. The Newport Beach native played wide receiver in football and competed on the track and field team at UCLA. Now, the all-around athlete is competing for the United States Olympic team in bobsled -- a sport that requires speed, strength and a competitive nature.

As you can see from the childhood photos below, Valdes enjoys competition, no matter what the sport. It was at UCLA where a track and field teammate and coach suggested he give bobsled a try. He shares his love of sport as an athlete mentor for Classroom Champions, a non-profit group that partners Olympic and Paralympic athletes with students and teachers.

