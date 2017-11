A car fire extended to a second vehicle and an apartment complex early Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017 in Tustin.

Flames engulfing a car spread to another vehicle and extended into an apartment complex Tuesday in Tustin, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

Officials received a call shortly after 2:30 a.m. about a fire on the 5700 block of Williams Street, Captain Larry Kurtz of the OCFA said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.