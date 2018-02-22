Seventeen vehicles were damaged or destroyed Thursday Feb. 22, 2018 in a carport fire in Santa Fe Springs. The fire left behind a row of burned out cars and some that were damaged by radiant heat.



The Santa Fe Springs Fire Department received multiple calls from residents at the apartment complex about the blaze around 1:15 a.m. in the area of Pioneer Boulevard and the 605 Freeway. The fire was knocked down by about 40 firefighters in 30 minutes, said a Santa Fe Springs Fire Department dispatcher. No injuries were reported.



Twelve cars were destroyed and four were damaged. The cause of the fire was under investigation by the Whittier Police Department.