noon to 1 p.m.; first 50 customers receive a free cupcake with purchase

Magnolia Bakery on West Third

Not a New Yorker? Unsure about where to find the best treats in the city? Couldn't necessarily recommend the best bakery to someone traveling to Manhattan?

There are more non-New Yorkers in this world than those who make an abode in the Big Apple, but thousands of those not-from-NYC people learned of a real NYC sweet shop from one very big series: "Sex and the City."

It's Magnolia Bakery we speak of, one of the first-out-of-the-gate go-tos for fancy cupcakes.

Carrie and Miranda, two of the main characters on the HBO series, famously stopped by Magnolia for an icing-flavorful treat, and soon viewers were pondering how and when they could find their own Magnolia cupcake.

For people in Los Angeles, that day arrived the summer of 2010, when Magnolia Bakery opened on West Third.

And though the haute cupcakery has been in town for nearly eight years, it still has its roots in New York and its heart with the show that really helped launch its name beyond its first location.

So, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of "Sex and the City" on television — that's right, it has been two decades since Carrie, Miranda, Samantha, and Charlotte first strutted fashionably and funnily into the lives of devoted TV viewers — Magnolia Bakery is holding a cupcake giveaway on Wednesday, June 6.

The cupcake's name? It's called Carrie, of course. The time to be there? Noon to 1 o'clock. The deal? There will be 50 Carrie cupcakes given away, with purchase, during the noon hour.

There's also an Instagram contest on, through June 8, shining the love on Magnolia Bakery's connection to the long-running series, which can trace its roots to Candace Bushnell's columns in The New York Observer.

SATC, as it is often referred to, also inspired a tour, which included, yes, a visit to Magnolia Bakery on Bleeker Street, the very location seen on the series.

If you've never been to New York, or hopped on that SATC tour, but you watched every episode of the show, which aired from 1998 through 2004, you absolutely know your Magnolia like you know Carrie's Manolo Blahniks.

Stop by on June 6, midday, for one of those Carrie cupcakes.

If you couldn't help but wonder, to quote the parlance of Carrie Bradshaw, if June 6 is the show's actual anniversary, it is: It debuted on HBO on June 6, 1998.

