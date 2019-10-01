'Carved' Tickets Are Now on Sale, Descanso Fans

A beautiful nature-cool setting, flickering pumpkins, and the night sky? That's all happening the week before Halloween at the La Cañada Flintridge-based garden.

What to Know Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge

Oct. 23-27, 2019

$30 non-members

Will the candle that's flickering inside a scooped-out, grin-big jack o'lantern flicker forever?

It shall not, time and experience has proven.

Likewise, the tickets for a pumpkin-pretty happening, one that will take place inside one of our region's best-loved gardens, will also flicker out before much time passes.

And by "flicker out" we mean sell out, of course.

For "Carved," a Descanso Gardens spectacular that's all about glow-tastic pumpkin displays, will only shimmer over five flickerful nights: Oct. 23-27, 2019.

That's right: This isn't a month-long to-do, so you can count on available tickets being snatched up faster than it takes a pan full of pumpkin seeds to bake in the oven.

And those tickets? They're on sale as of Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Guests will encounter "a thousand professionally carved pumpkins," all real, and some truly huge (up to 1,000 pounds), while strolling around the outdoor event.

An event that will take place in two beloved areas of the La Cañada Flintridge property: the Oak Grove and the Camellia Forest.

A non-member ticket? That's $30, while a member ticket is $25.

The whole shimmery sight'll last about a mile, making it about the same length, all told, as a really energetic night of trick-or-treating, distance-wise.

But the treats here? They're of the visual kind, the pumpkin-y assortment, and the joy of being in such a lush natural setting after dark is the cherry on top.

Or do we mean the stem on top, instead of the cherry? This is, after all, all about pumpkins. So glow, er, go for that ticket faster than it takes a glowing gourd to flicker out.

