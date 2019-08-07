'Carved' to Glow at Descanso Gardens

Adore being outdoors, in late October, for a pumpkin-focused festivity? The La Cañada Flintridge destination has the fanciful flicker you seek.

What to Know La Cañada Flintridge

Oct. 23-27, 2019

$30 non-members; advance tickets required

Getting in the car, finding the nearest pumpkin patch, strolling the rows of gourds, honing in on the most stellar squash, carefully placing it in the lap of a person who isn't driving, walking it in the front door, and then setting it on some newspaper, next to the carving tools?

Creating your own cool jack o'lantern is a rewarding rite of October, a pastime few pumpkin-loving people would miss.

But taking the time to behold the work of others, in pumpkin-y profusion, is also a pleasure.

And while you might find that profusion on your neighbor's lawn, or around your street, it will be hard to top the squash-tastic scene that's headed to Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge.

For there's an all-new pumpkin-themed event headed to the expansive property, one that is set to glow for five fanciful evenings, from Oct. 23-27, 2019.

It's called "Carved," and it will feature dozens of pumpkins weighing in at over 100 pounds, over 75 of those, and a thousand petiter pumpkins that are wearing their best jack o'lantern grins.

For sure, it is perfect for families, and only "slightly spooky." Yep, it'll have some nature beauty to it, as it will take place in the destination's Camellia Forest, and around the Main Lawn, too.

And, no doubt, you'll want a ticket. It's $30 if you're not a member of Descanso Gardens, $25 if you are, and the member presale begins in September.

Non-members? Circle Oct. 1 on your calendar.

Adding to the mystique of this atmospheric event? Live carving demonstrations, which will surely give you tips when you return home to your own pumpkin, the on sitting next to the carving tools, on the table, awaiting your most marvelous and Halloween-awesome design.

