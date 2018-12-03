Cast of 'Vanderpump Rules' Dishes on Season 7 and Holiday Plans at KIIS/iHeart Radio Jingle Ball

What to Know No spoilers.

KIIS/iHeart Radio Jingle Ball is in 12 cities on 12 different dates

"Vanderpump Rules" season 7 premieres Dec. 3rd.

If you've been asking yourself, what is the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" doing for Christmas and who are their favorite music artists right now then we have the answers.

We caught up with part of the cast at the KIIS/iHeart Radio Jingle Ball in Los Angeles. Shawn Mendes, Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello and some of the hottest music acts in pop took the stage at The Forum in Inglewood. The Jingle Ball concert takes place in 12 cities on 12 different dates with a varying line up at each venue.

Popular concerts in LA usually bring out the hottest stars and right now, no one is hotter than the cast of "Vanderpump Rules." The new season drops December 3rd and most of the cast we talked to say they are nervous for the season to play out, but for different reasons.

"I'm super excited and a little bit nervous." said cast member Raquel Leviss.

"I'm bracing myself for reliving everything, but then also bracing myself for the opinions of the Internet." Ariana Madix tells me.

This season of "Vanderpump Rules" kicks off with the anticipated opening of TomTom. Lisa Vanderpump channels her energy into making sure her newest venture is the epitome of perfection, but when last-minute problems arise, she must assign more responsibility to her junior partners Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval - whether they're ready or not. After a rollercoaster of a year, Jax finally proposes to his loving girlfriend, Brittany.

Although they appear to be getting along better than ever, Brittany breaks down when the group questions Jax's motives. After a painful breakup, Stassi bounces back with an exciting new business deal, an eccentric new boyfriend, and a surprising friendship with Ariana. Meanwhile, Tom Sandoval is on the brink of the greatest success of his professional life, but his personal life remains complicated when he shares an intimate secret about Ariana.

After being the target of body-shaming comments, Katie takes a stand for the women of SUR and delivers an ultimatum to Lisa that sends reverberations throughout the entire restaurant. Normally fun and light-hearted, Lala struggles with the sudden death of her father leaving everyone wondering if she'll ever be the same.

Fresh on the heels of her breakup with Rob, Scheana declares this to be her "single summer" but when she starts a new obsession over a hot SUR barback, people whisper that Scheana hasn't changed as much as she claims. Still the resident DJ, James stirs up trouble when an ill-conceived rap lands him in hot water with the group. Kristen retaliates by unleashing an explosive rumor about James setting off an irrevocable chain of events that will affect the entire SUR family.

Madix and boyfriend Tom Sandoval say they're planning a holiday party in St. Louis and invited yours truly. I need to check my calendar to see if I can make it but in the meantime I'll be joining the rest of the world while we watch season 7 of "Vanderpump Rules" premiering December 3rd on Bravo.