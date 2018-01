Firefighters knocked down a fire at a Woodland Hills home and saved the homeowner's cat in the process. (Published Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018)

A man whose home was on fire Wednesday feared the worst as his pet cat was trapped in the flames.

The blaze broke out in a Woodland Hills home’s garage on the 4100 block of North Alhama Drive. The hysteric homeowner just had enough time to escape the flames but was unable to take his feline with him.

Firefighters were able to knock down the blaze within 30 minutes and had good news for the homeowner – his cat made it alive.

Details on what led up to the fire were not immediately available.