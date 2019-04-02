CatCon 2019 Details Now Meowing

What to Know June 29 and 30, 2019

Pasadena Convention Center

$10-$75

Your cat?

My, but is he talkative. He has an opinion to give about the toy you toss him, the treat you hand him, the treat you forgot to hand him, and if his favorite bed has moved to a slightly different part of the room.

But if he's been talking it up lately, chances are he is asking you whether you have the details on CatCon 2019, "the biggest cat-centric pop culture event in the world."

Of course, kit-cats don't attend this weekend-long whimsy, but humans obsessed with the full canon of catly things do, which means that, yes, your cat would probably appreciate if you attend, all to pick up playthings for him, tips about his care, cat-oriented inspiration, and such.

So circle the final weekend in June 2019, the 29th and 30th, and plan to pad into the Pasadena Convention Center on one or both days to see a host of celebrity cats, shop feline-focused vendors, and soak in sweet camaraderie of the cat community.

Er, we mean "sweet cataraderie," of course.

Details as fresh as a garden brimming with catnip were released on April 2. Coming up at the 2019 animal-adoring expo? Cats of Instagram, Steven Ray Morris and Sara Iyer of The Purrrcast, and Dr. Marty Becker, "America's Veterinarian," will all be in the house.

Also on the 2019 the schedule? Prepare to ponder 20+ seminars, including "Conjuring Compassion: The Magic of TinyKittens" with Shelly Roche and "a lecture focused on adventure cats who travel the world with their humans."

If you do attend a meet-and-greet, know that 50% of that ticket will support an organization that helps our whiskery 'n wonderful friends.

Need a ticket faster than your feline runs upon hearing the opening of a new bag of food? Swish your tail at this site now, where the $10-$75 tickets are available.

