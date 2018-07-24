CatCon to Meow in Pasadena, Fur Real

Love your cat, by a whisker? Make that a million, billion whiskers, and a billion more beyond that, surely. For feline affection runs as deep in we humans as a carpeted cat tower is tall, and finding ways to express this jump-high, paw-perfect joy is something we regularly seek out, daily, like a kitten seeks yarn. To find such catly wonderment, though, we only need pad in the direction of Pasadena, and the Crown City's convention center, over the first weekend of August 2018, for the cat-tastic CatCon, one of the most meow-mega feline festivals around.



The tail-swishing dates are Aug. 4 and 5, plenty of cat celebs'll show, and the vendors? Count 'em up: Over 170 will fill the capacious hall. Dash like a tabby across the top of a fence to more pictures now of the softest and furriest festival around...