Catch 'Cat-chella,' the Purrfect Adoption Event

Do cute kit-cats create a musical symphony in your heart? Find your forever friend in LA from April 12-14 and 19-21.

What to Know April 12-14 and 19-21

Fee-waived adoptions on select cats and kittens at NKLA in West LA

Fee-waived adoptions on all cats and kittens at Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Mission Hills

How is falling in love like the world's best song?

It can make your heart race. It can raise your emotions, heighten your spirits, and give you the opportunity to view life in a fresh light. And you'll want to hear it again, and again, all to bask in that glowful good feeling.

If you're looking for a sweet song that'll play for many continuous years to come, one that involves caring for something innocent and adorable, and making it a part of your family, then consider making for Cat-chella over the middle two weekends of April 2019.

That's right, Cat-chella, not Coachella. It's an adoption event, from Best Friends Animal Society, involving, you guessed it, our fascinating and furry feline friends.

First things first, however: This will not take place in the desert.

Repeat, this is not a desert to-do. Rather, the adoptions will take place at Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Mission Hills and in West LA, at the NKLA Pet Adoption Center.

The -chella connection? The adoption fair, which involves the waiving of fees, will coincide with the dates of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival: April 12-14 and again from April 19-21.

One major to-know? The fee-waived deal is good on all cats and kittens at Best Friends and select cats and kittens at NKLA.

That's it. That's everything. If you're longing for catly companionship, perhaps a whiskery pal who'll appreciate your taste in music, and your favorite songs, best get to Best Friends in Mission Hills or NKLA in West LA while Coachella rocks the desert.

