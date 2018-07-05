Cats Found in Trash Bag Now Up for Adoption

Dakota and Noodles are looking for a new home after they were found meowing inside a trash bag last month. (Published 20 minutes ago)

Two Cats Found in Trash Bag Are Looking For a Home

A Lynwood woman taking out her garbage saw something unusual in a nearby trashbag: it was moving. When she opened the bag, she found two meowing cats inside, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles said.

Despite their ordeal on June 28, the cats seemed to be in good health. They had no outward signs of abuse or neglect and did not appear to be feral, SPCA said.

"They are really sociable, really friendly," said Ana Bustilloz, SPCA LA's director of communications and marketing.

Since they have not been claimed by any owner, they are believed to be community cats, Bustilloz said.

"We will probably never know why someone would do such a vile thing," spcaLA President Madeline Bernstein said in a statement. "It's unconscionable to throw a live animal in the garbage like this. Luckily they were saved by a compassionate citizen."

Staff gave the cats -- one male and one female -- an examination along with vaccinations and a treatment for fleas. They named the female cat Dakota and the male cat Noodles.

Dakota is a spayed orange tabby with "domestic medium" length hair. Noodles is an unneutered male Siamese mix.

The SPCA encouraged anyone looking into adopting the cats to visit the South Bay Pet Adoption Center or call them at 310-676-1149.