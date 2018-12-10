'Cats on Glass' Pop-up Pads for DTLA

The Cats on Glass Gallery presented by Fresh Step Clean Paws brings the whiskered sweetness to DTLA from Jan. 17-27, 2019. (Loren Wohl/AP Images for Fresh Step Litter)

What to Know Jan. 17-27, 2019

DTLA

$10 suggested donation to spcaLA

Seen a cat curl up in a bathroom sink? Adorable. On your favorite pillow? Pure tenderness. How about in your basket of clean socks? Oh golly, the heart tugs.

But a cat on glass holds a special thrall over feline fans. Like cats playing piano and kittens pouncing on toys, a cat squishily lounging on a glass table has captured the collective imagination of the cat-obsessed internet.

And as long as there are cats, and glass, obsession shall reign.

Now there's a real-world place to celebrate the act of soft fur spreading against a clear surface, adorably, and it's a pop-up presented by Fresh Step Clean Paws, with the aim of placing adoptable cats in loving homes.

The Cats on Glass Gallery, which trotted into New York City earlier in 2018, is setting up sweet shop, in DTLA, over several January days: Jan. 17 through 27, 2019, to be exact, and while the experience is free, there's a suggested donation of $10, which will go to the spcaLA.

Meow, er, now what should you expect at exhibit, which will include, like other past pop-ups, plenty of places to snap colorful themed photos?

Prepare to awww over a "cat-lebrity Walk of Fame (with stars made of litter!)" as well as the live, before-your-eyes Cats on Glass Playhouse.

A visit to the pom-pom room will be a must, as well as the me-owm meditation center, if you're not feline very present.

We mean, "feeling" very present, of course.

And, at the meaningful center of it all is the adoption lounge, which, yes, will feature real, swishy-of-tail, scratchy-of-tongue cats. Cats who need a home, perhaps your home, perhaps your love, perhaps your coos and cuddles and care.

The adoption fee?

Fresh Step is covering it, so, fur sure, you can spend that money you saved on a blankie and/or bed and/or toys and/or everything your purr-fect new pal desires.

The address is 1147 S. Hope Street, downtown, and you'll want to reserve your spot soon. There's a way to RSVP here.

Is this purrful pop-up providing a "glass half full" kind of situation?

Let's call the glass totally full, with warm milk, and there's a bowl of num-nums nearby, for the cat you fall for at the Cats on Glass Gallery adoption lounge, at this awesome animal-help-out happening.

