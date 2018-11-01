Burglars Steal Ho Hos, Cupcakes from DTLA Diner

Security camera footage from Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, shows two burglars break into the Nickel Diner in downtown Los Angeles. But, instead of taking cash or expensive equipment, the culprits headed right back to the kitchen where they scooped up boxes of Ho Ho's and cupcakes. (Published Wednesday, Jan 10, 2018)

