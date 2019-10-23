Celebrate Guide Dogs at Their Graduation

Show your support for these fantastic Fidos, and learn more about what happens at the Sylmar training campus, on Saturday, Oct. 26.

What to Know Saturday, Oct. 26

10 a.m.

13479 Glenoaks Boulevard, Sylmar

Opening an invitation to a graduation that involves a graduate you've never met before?

That doesn't happen too often. Typically, we're on the invite list for friends, cousins, and kids, and parents, too, and even co-workers and acquaintances.

But there's a special graduation ahead, and you won't need to wait to bask in its heart-gladdening light. For it isn't taking place in the spring or at the close of the year, as is the way with most mortarboard-merry ceremonies, but rather quite soon.

Saturday, Oct. 26 is the date, and while you've never met any of the graduates, we'll wager, they'd surely wag their tail upon seeing you, and everyone who made time to be there.

For the smart and loving pups set to finish their all-important coursework at the Guide Dogs of America campus in Sylmar will walk across the stage and into the world of their human companions, the people they'll serve in countless ways and adore always.

Doggie diplomas are the uplifting focus of the day, in other words.

The 10 a.m. graduation is free, no ticket required, and kids are welcome, too.

There'll be tours of the 7-acre campus, and the chance to "... learn about the many volunteer opportunities available."

As for the facility's core mission? "Guide Dogs of America empowers people who are blind or visually impaired to live with increased independence, confidence and mobility by providing expertly matched guide dog partners."

The services provided? There's no charge.

It is, in short, a wonderful organization, one that does so much good for people across the United States and Canada, too.

Get to know more about what Guide Dogs of America does, and admire the newest class of four-footed alumni, at this special Sylmar celebration.

