Celebrate World Chocolate Day With Krispy Kreme

An unrelenting heat wave may have Southern Californians feeling miserable, but Krispy Kreme Doughnuts has just the thing to make the temperatures a little more bearable.

In celebration of World Chocolate Day, the fried treat giant is offering customers free chocolate glazed doughnuts on Saturday, July 7 at participating stores.

"Creating an awesome chocolate glaze experience that brings together chocolate and doughnut fans around the world is something that is really special for us," said Chief Marketing Office Jackie Woodward in a news release.

The company is also posting World Chocolate Day photos and videos on its social media platforms, and customers are encouraged to use #WorldChocolateDay and tag @krispykreme as they show off their chocolate doughnut love.

To find a participating store near you, click here.