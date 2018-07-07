Celebrate World Chocolate Day With Krispy Kreme - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Celebrate World Chocolate Day With Krispy Kreme

By Rudy Chinchilla

Published 55 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Celebrate World Chocolate Day With Krispy Kreme
    Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

    An unrelenting heat wave may have Southern Californians feeling miserable, but Krispy Kreme Doughnuts has just the thing to make the temperatures a little more bearable.

    In celebration of World Chocolate Day, the fried treat giant is offering customers free chocolate glazed doughnuts on Saturday, July 7 at participating stores.

    "Creating an awesome chocolate glaze experience that brings together chocolate and doughnut fans around the world is something that is really special for us," said Chief Marketing Office Jackie Woodward in a news release.

    The company is also posting World Chocolate Day photos and videos on its social media platforms, and customers are encouraged to use #WorldChocolateDay and tag @krispykreme as they show off their chocolate doughnut love.

    Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 5/30] Top SoCal Photos in the News
    KNBC-TV

    To find a participating store near you, click here.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices